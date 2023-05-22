Iheanacho, Ndidi In Action As Newcastle Qualify For Champions League After Draw Vs Leicester

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi featured for Leicester who forced Newcastle United to a goalless draw at St. Park on Monday.

Both Iheanacho and Ndidi were replaced in the second half.

The result leaves Leicester in 18th place on 31 points with one game left to play.

Just seven years after their fairytale Premier League title triumph, Leicester are on the brink of being relegated from the top-flight for the 12th time in their history.

The Foxes sit two points behind fourth bottom Everton and will go down if the Toffees win their last game against Bournemouth, regardless of Leicester’s result in their final match against West Ham.

For Newcastle, they have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after a 0-0 draw against Leicester.

Fifth placed Liverpool’s draw with Aston Villa on Saturday meant Newcastle needed just one point from their last two games to be assured of a Champions League place.

The Magpies also reached the first…