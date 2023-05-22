Liverpool Only Team That Can Challenge Man City’s Dominance —Man United Legend

Manchester United great Gary Neville has said Liverpool remain the team most likely to stop Manchester City’s ongoing domination of the Premier League.

Arsenal’s defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday confirmed City’s fifth Premier League crown in the last six years.

Pep Guardiola’s men could become the second English team to secure the treble, as they are in the the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

“You have to have a great manager and a great group of players to do what City have done and the other clubs have got to aspire to that,” Neville was quoted on Sky Sports.

“At this moment, the one team which has proved that [it can challenge City] over the past five or six years are Liverpool.

“Arsenal have run City close this year but the only team which l can say at the moment has demonstrated they can go close to Pep Guardiola’s City are Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“I know they have dropped well below those standards this season but [they can] get back to…