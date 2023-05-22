Man City’s Premier League Title Winning Midfield Star Linked To Arsenal

Arsenal are linked to Manchester City Premier League winner Ilkay Gundogan to revamp their midfield in the summer transfer window.

With Thomas Partey’s fitness issues, Granit Xhaka’s impending departure to Leverkusen and Jorginho entering the final year of his contract, Arsenal are desperate for reinforcements.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount is one of several targets that Arsenal have made a priority in the summer.
And according to The Athletic, the Gunners are plotting an ambitious swoop for Gundogan.

The German helped City beat Arsenal to this season’s Premier League title and could also claim the treble.

The former Borussia Dortmund player has also been linked to a move to LaLiga giants Barcelona.

