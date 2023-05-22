Middlesbrough Demand £15m For Akpom

Middlesbrough will demand around £15m to sell Chuba Akpom this summer, according to The Sun.

Akpom is expected to leave the Riverside following the club’s failure to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Boro lost 1-0 to Coventry City in the promotion playoff last week.

The 27-year-old has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs following his impressive displays for Boro this season.

Akpom scored 29 goals in all competitions, including 28 in the Championship, making him the division’s top scorer.

The Nigerian-born forward is expected to seek a move away from the club this summer

He arrived at the Riverside in 2020 from Greek club, PAOK Salonica.

