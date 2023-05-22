Middlesbrough Desperate To Keep Akpom

Middlesbrough are fearful of losing this season’s top scorer Chuba Akpom.

The Riverside club, managed by Manchester United hero Michael Carrick, lost in the Championship promotion play-off semi final against Coventry City last week.

Akpom, who struggled in both those games, is being linked with a move away from the club.

According to The Sun, the ex-Arsenal man may even be a target for Premier League clubs in the summer.

Akpom, who scored 29 goals in all competitions, is hugely important to how Boro play.

Losing him would mean having to reshuffle the team or spend most of the fee they receive on a new striker.

