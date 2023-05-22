Newcastle Vs Leicester – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on Allsportspredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Newcastle vs Leicester – After defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 in the Premier League, Newcastle United are seeking another victory to consolidate.

Newcastle United possessed 34% of the ball during the game, and four of their nine shots on goal were successful. For Newcastle United, the first goal was an own goal scored by Brighton’s forward, Deniz Undav (22′). Other scorers for the Magpies were scored by Dan Burn (45′), Callum Wilson (89′), and Bruno Guimaraes (90′). For Brighton & Hove Albion, only one of their eight attempts at goal was successful. Undav who earlier scored an own goal netted the consolation goal in the 51st minute.

Newcastle United games have recently proven to be exciting affairs with a lot of goalmouth action the norm rather than the exception.

Also Read – Guardiola: Winning Champions League Will Make Man…