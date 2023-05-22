NFF Okays Flying Eagles’ Performance In Win Against Dominican Republic

Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi has saluted the Flying Eagles following the team’s impressive win against Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Ladan Bosso’s side started their campaign at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup with a 2-1 victory against the North Americans.

“We are happy with the three points though we wanted the boys to win by a higher margin as goals advantage do matter along the line in a competition such as this, Sanusi told thenff.com.

“The next two matches will be much tougher and I expect the Flying Eagles to also show sterner stuff.”

Next up for the two-time runners-up of the FIFA U20 World Cup is a clash with Italy at the same venue on Wednesday evening.

A draw will most certainly guarantee a place in the knockout rounds for the Flying Eagles, ahead of their final group phase encounter with Brazil in La Plata on Saturday.

