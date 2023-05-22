Ogunbote Apologises Over Shooting Stars’ Failure To Make Super Six

Shooting Stars head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has apologised to the teeming supporters of the club over its failure to qualify for the Super Six of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Speaking after the team ended the 2022/23 season with a home draw against Enyimba FC of Aba on Sunday, the gaffer expressed unhappiness that the targeted goals of the team were not achieved.

“The first thing is to apologise to the supporters because much was expected from us.

“We seem to have it, but unfortunately, when the season started, we couldn’t replicate what we had in the pre season, due to some challenges in form of distractions, which did not allow the team to perform the way we expected.

“On behalf of the team, I want to apologise for that and I want to thank the Almighty God, that despite the fact that we were unable to realise our dreams, we were not struggling, four game to the end of…