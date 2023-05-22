Qatar 2022 Final Referee To Officiate Champions League Final

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final will be officiated by the same referee and crew that officiated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France which Albiceleste won 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 stalemate.

According to UEFA.com, the UEFA Referees committee announced that Polish referee Szymon Marciniak along with his crew members Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomas Listkiewicz will officiate the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

This will be Marciniak’s first time in charge of a Champions League final after he was the fourth official in the 2017/18 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Marciniak refereed Manchester City’s second leg semi-final 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid this season.

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final will take place on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Turkey.

