Rakitic Anticipates Tough Europa Cup Final Against Roma

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic is anticipating a tough Europa Cup final clash between Sevilla and Roma on Wednesday, May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Hungary.

Rakitic has reached another Europa Cup final after winning the 2013/14 edition with Sevilla.

Speaking to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Rakitic posits that playing another Serie A team in the final after beating Juventus in the semi-final will be difficult.

“It will be even harder,” Rakitic said

“First of all because Roma are led by one of the best coaches in the world, let’s say in the ‘top three’, a great who has already won all the European Cups in his career, and not only those.

“I’m rooting for Inter and I hope Fiorentina win in Prague against West Ham. But my Sevilla and I have to prevent Roma’s hat trick of course.”

Rakitic has notched two assists in eight Europa Cup appearances this campaign.

Sevilla have won the UEFA Europa Cup a record six times.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All…