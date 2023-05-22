Super Falcons To Know Opponent May 30

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will know their opponent in the qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football tournament on Tuesday, May 30.

The draw ceremony will take place in Cairo Egypt.

The draw will mark the beginning of the journey to the next year’s Summer Olympic Games scheduled in Paris, France for women’s football in Africa.

The African qualifiers will kick off in July 2023 and will be concluded in April 2024. This will be spread over four rounds: home and away.

Two teams will qualify for the Olympics from Africa.

The Super Falcons have failed to qualify for the last three editions of the Olympic Games.

THE FULL SCHEDULE

First Round: 10-18 July 2023

Second Round: 23-31 October 2023

Third Round: 19-28 February 2024

Fourth Round: 1-9 April 2024

Women’s Olympic Final Tournament: 25 July – 10 August 2023

