‘We’ll Work On Our Scoring Ability’ –Bosso

Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso has assured that the team will work on their scoring ability ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Italy in the ongoing 2023 U-20 World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria won their opening game but had to do it the hard way as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

The Dominicans scored from a spot kick 21 minutes into the game after Benjamin Frederick’s tackle inside the box that led to a penalty.

The Flying Eagles equalised after Guillermo De Pena headed a long throw-in into his own net.

However, Nigerian midfielder Samson Lawal scored the winning goal for Nigeria with less than 20 minutes to end the game.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against an Italian side that defeated five-time champion, Brazil 3-2 in their opening game, Bosso in a press conference said that the Flying Eagles must work on their finishing before they face the Young Azzurri.



“We missed so many chances and we need to work on those…