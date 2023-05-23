2023 U-20 W/Cup: Italy Will Be Difficult, But Beatable

Flying Eagles head oach Ladan Bosso has expressed confidence the team can get a positive result against Italy on Wednesday.

Nigeria and Italy face-off in the second group D matchday of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina with the Europeans heavily tipped as favourites to win.

Both teams secured opening day wins over Dominican Republic and Brazil respectively and will look to seal knockout round qualification with a win.

Read Also:Ancelotti Confirms Vinicius Jr Won’t Leave Real Madrid Despite Racial Abuse

“We stayed back after our match against the Dominican Republic to watch the Italy match against Brazil, and we took a lot of notes from there,” Bosso said.

” The Italians have the midfield machinery to outrun any team that is flustered by their pace and organization, but we will know how to deal with that.

“We have the boys who can neutralize their mortal armoury and deliver some blows of our own. Wednesday’s encounter will be interesting. We will respect…