Flying Eagles Will Do Everything To Beat Italy

Flying Eagles winger, Jude Sunday, has assured Nigerians that they will do everything to overcome Italy in Wednesday’s 2023 U-20 World Cup clash.

Sunday was unlucky not to get on the score sheet for the Flying Eagles in the 2-1 win against Dominican Republic on Sunday.

The youngster had two goal-bound shots saved by the Dominican Republic goalkeeper and had a goal chalked off for offside.

Sunday is looking forward to the game against the Young Azzurri and is ready to give his best.

“I am ready for the match. We need to win the match, it is very important to us. I will try my possible best to score and maybe assist,” he told NFF TV.

“My message to Nigerians is for them to put us in prayers and keep backing us and we’ll do our best in the next game.”

