Haji Returns To Defend Okpekpe 10km Road Race

Ethiopia’s Yasin Haji will be seeking to make history as the first man to successfully defend an Okpekpe International 10km Road Race title after the 27-year-old arrived in Lagos for Saturday’s race in Okekpe, Edo State.

Haji became the third bonafide Ethiopian man to win the Okpekpe 10km race title after he ran 29:05, the third fastest winning time in race history, to win the title in 2022.

Teshome Mekonen who ran 28.35 in 2014 to set the race record was the first Ethiopian to win the men’s race and Leule Gebrselassie (29:28) became the second to win three years later.

Haji, who raced to a 27:00 lifetime best in the event last year in Lille has returned to form at the right time.

The Ethiopian clocked 27:20 at the end of last month at the Adizero Road to Records, Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 in Herzogenaurach, Germany to send a message to his

countryman, Mekonen, that he is returning to Okpekpe to break the…