Manchester United Lead Neymar Race

Premier League giants, Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Brazil forward, Neymar.

The Parisians are ready to offload the Brazilian, who has experienced numerous injury issues in recent seasons.

Neymar, who is one of the club’s highest earners, will be up for sale and may even go out on loan.

Per L’Equipe, several Premier League clubs have declared their interest in the winger.

United are the ones who have made the most progress, as they see Neymar as someone who can elevate their front line.

The Red Devils can offer him Champions League football if they earn one point from their remaining two Premier League games of the season.

