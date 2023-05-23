My Children Have Strong Affection For Osimhen

Napoli legend, Edison Cavani has revealed that his children have strong affection for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

Recall that the 24-year-old played a key role in Napoli winning their first Scudetto in over three decades this season.

The former Wolfsburg player has so far scored 23 goals in 30 league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

However, in an interview with DAZN, the Nigerian international have revealed that his love for the striker and tipped him to be one of the best in the game.

“Idol of my children? They talked a lot about Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen. Even twenty days ago when they came to see me they spoke to me about it. It’s nice to know they have these idols,” Cavani told DAZN.

“Osimhen? I really like his hunger, he’s incredible, he never gives up, and so in the end that’s what makes you a difference and makes you a competitive player,” he added.

“He has everything to continue growing and become one of the best strikers in the…