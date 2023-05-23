Orban, Boniface Miss Out On 2023 Ebony Shoe Award

Nigerian forwards Gift Orban and Victor Boniface missed out on the 2023 Ebony Show award in Belgium.

In a colorful awarding ceremony held in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, Orban and Boniface were beaten to the award by Belgian-born Rwandan midfielder Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye.

The 23-year-old has been in electric form for Genk this campaign, providing an incredible 23 assists in 35 games and scoring eight goals.

Despite only joining Gent in February, 2023, Orban has scored 20 goals, made two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

He recently helped Gent qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League.

On his part, Boniface has scored 22 goals and made 11 assists in 53 appearances for Union Saint-Gilloise this campaign.

Other players nominated for the award are Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil and El Khannouss from Morocco.

The Ebony Show award is given annually to the best African footballer or footballer of African origin featuring in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

