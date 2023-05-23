Orban Shortlisted For Gent’s Player Of The Season Award

Nigerian forward Gift Orban has been nominated for Gent’s Player of the Season award.

Gent disclosed the five-man nominees on their Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Despite only joining Gent in February, 2023, Orban has scored 20 goals, made two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

He recently helped Gent qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League.

On Monday he finished third in the 2023 Ebony Shoe award, which was won by Belgian-born Rwandan midfielder Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye.

Orban’s Nigerian compatriot Victor Boniface was also nominated for the Ebony Shoe award.

Meanwhile fans of Gent are expected to cast their votes until May 28 for the Player of the Season.

The winner will be presented with the award on Sunday June 3.

