Verratti Linked To Manchester City

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has been linked with a transfer move to Premier League giants Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

Verratti is reportedly unsettled at the club after some criticisms of his performance in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Le Parisen, City have already made enquiries concerning the 30 year old midfielder.

Verratti recently signed an extension deal at Paris Saint-Germain till 2026 so he would require a significant bid if he is to exit the club.

He joined Paris Saint-Germain from Italian outfit Pescara in the summer of 2012.

Verratti has made 27 appearances in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Paris Saint-Germain are first place in the French Ligue 1 table with 84 points from 36 matches.

Manchester City recently won the Premier League title and have 88 points currently from 36 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,…