Vinicius Jr Won’t Leave Madrid Despite Racial Abuse

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, insists Vinicius Jr will not be leaving the club despite suffering racial abuse in the LaLiga this season.

Valencia supporters targeted the Brazilian winger during an away game at the Mestalla and made monkey gestures and noises at the 22-year-old.

The game proceeded after a brief interruption when Vinicius pointed out a number of the offenders to the referee. Three guys were subsequently apprehended on suspicion of being part of the racist remarks on Tuesday.

According to a report on Metro.co.uk, Vinicius feels let down by Real Madrid and La Liga’s lack of support. And may consider leaving as a result. However, Ancelotti is confident Vinicius will stay and continue to defend himself.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Ancelotti responded to a question regarding the Brazilian’s future with Los…