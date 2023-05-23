Walker, Phillips Elated After Man City Win Against Chelsea

Manchester City duo of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are elated following their club’s 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday, May 21 at the Etihad Stadium.

City won the League after Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday, May 20 at City Ground making it mathematically impossible for the Gunners to win the trophy this season.

Argentine striker Julian Alvarez scored the only goal of the game for City against Chelsea in the 12th minute.

Walker vowed to have some glasses of champagne after the encounter.

“This group of lads are second to none,” Man City.com quoted Walker as saying

“They’re winners. Rest assured we’re not finished. We will enjoy today and a few glasses of champagne, then we move on to hopefully create history.”

Phillips was elated to make another appearance for City.

“It was a great feeling,” Phillips remarked

“I was happy to be honest to play and to win the league. I enjoyed every moment out there.”

