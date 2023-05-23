What Would Favour Inter Against Man City

Former Italy and Juventus legend, Ciro Ferrara, has explained what would be in Inter Milan’s favour when they take on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final next month.

Inter reached this season’s final after beating rivals Milan 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-final.

It is a first Champions League final appearance for the Italian giants since 2010.

They will be up against a City side that has been tipped as favourites for this year’s competition.

Pep Guardiola’s men could claim the treble as they are also in the final of this year’s FA Cup where they will face city rivals Manchester United.

In an interview with DAZN as quoted by fcinter1908.it, Ferrara posited that while Guardiola’s team might have the tactical advantage, Inter have talented players as well.

“What should they do against Guardiola’s team,” Ferrara said

“It is a Champions League final, from the tactical point of view Guardiola’s formation will have dominance of the game. But…