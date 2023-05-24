100% Welcome Bonus R1,000 Sports + R2,000 Casino

Want to sign up to Betway? Then this is the time to do it. South Africa’s leading online betting site are now allowing users to choose between a 100% Sports deposit bonus up to R1000 or an even bigger 100% Casino deposit bonus up to R2000. You’ll learn all about the welcome bonus, registration process, deposit methods and Betway’s standout promotions within this article!

Why Register at Betway

Betway is one of the world’s leading betting sites, with a localised approach. They are South African from the core, with offices in Johannesburg, local teams, an optimised low-data betting platform, and leading promotions. Our top 5 reasons to sign up to Betway are: