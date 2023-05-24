2023 U-20 W/Cup: We Are Not Scared Of Italy

Flying Eagles captain, Daniel Bameyi has said the team is battle ready for the Young Azzurri of Italy.

Ladan Bosso’s boys side will take on the European powerhouse in their second group game at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Mendoza on Wednesday.

The Italians stunned pre-tournament favourites Brazil 3-2 in their opening fixture on Sunday.

The Young Azzurri will be the favourites going into the game against Nigeria at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

But Bameyi insisted that he and his teammates are not afraid

of their opponent.

“The next opponent beat Brazil and we watched the first half. Any team that can beat Brazil will not be an easy team but we are Nigerians and not scared of anybody,” Bameyi told NFF TV.

“We know every team is beatable no matter how you play.”

