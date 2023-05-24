2023 U-20 W/Cup: Win Trophy And Become Landowners – Wammako Promises Flying Eagles

Each member of the Nigeria squad to this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Argentina will become owner of a five-metre square plot of land if the team emerges champions of the ongoing tournament in South America.

A stakeholder of Nigeria Football, Alhaji Aliyu Oroje Wammako made this pledge in Mendoza, Argentina on Tuesday, on the eve of the team’s crucial second game against Italy.

Wammako, who is the President of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, made this known on Tuesday afternoon when he visited the team’s camp at Hyatt Park Hotel in Mendoza. He further charged the players to be focused ahead of the game against Italy and implored them to play as a unit.

” I urge you to keep focus in this tournament and I pledge to give five-metre square plot of land in the Federal Capital, Abuja to each and every player if the team emerges as winners of the FIFA U20 World Cup. In the absence of triumph, I will still support the team with an amount of money that will…