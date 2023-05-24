Conte, Enrique Linked With Napoli Coaching Job

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could play under Antonio Conte or Luis Enrique as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly targeted the duo to replace Luciano Spalletti.

Despite leading Napoli to a first league win 1990, Spalletti has admitted he could leave.

Spalletti said in a press conference following Napoli’s 3-1 win over Inter on Sunday that situation ‘has been brewing for a long time’ after working ‘from morning to night’.

According to Italian media Gazzetta dello Sport, De Laurentiis has identified Conte and Luis Enrique as possible replacements.

The Napoli president has reportedly held talks with Conte in the past about joining the club, while the 53-year-old is claimed to be keen on the role.

Conte left his position as Tottenham Hotspur manager in explosive fashion in March.

His reputation remains strong in Italy, where he has won Serie A four times as a manager with Juventus and Inter Milan.

A complication surrounds his likely salary…