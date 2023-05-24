Edo Ready To Host Gold Label Race –Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu says the State is ready to host the first Gold Label 10km road race in Nigeria.

Shaibu said in Benin on Wednesday that every arrangement is in place for the world-class race.

“We are ready to host another world-class event come Saturday in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State,” said Shaibu who assured of adequate security.

Shaibu is delighted the race has continued to grow from being the first to be granted a label race in 2015 to become the first 10km gold label race in Nigeria.

Also Read: Eze Gets England Call-up Ahead Euro 2024 Qualifiers

“Our real target is platinum. We want to score another first by being the first Platinum road race not only in Nigeria but in Africa this time around.

“Okpekpe has always come with innovations and I am delighted runners can download their photos this time around.”

The deputy governor was presented with his running bid for Saturday’s race and he has promised to…