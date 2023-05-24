Eze Gets England Call-up Ahead Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Gareth Southgate has handed Eberechi Eze his first call-up to the Three Lions of England, ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta & North Macedonia in June.

Eze was included in Southgate’s 25-man squad unveiled on Wednesday.

The Crystal Palace star has been rewarded for his fine form in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and made four assists in the Premier League this season.

In May 2021, Eze was called up to the senior England squad for the first time, as part of England’s 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020.

Unfortunately on the same day he was injured during a training session.

His invitation to the Three Lions means any hopes of him turning up for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has been dashed.

He has made appearances for England’s U-20 and U-21 teams.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…