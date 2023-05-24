Falconets Hammer Togo 6-0, Qualify For Semifinals

Nigeria’s Falconets made it two wins out of two as they thrashed Togo 6-0 in their second game at the 2023 WAFU B tournament in Ghana on Wednesday.

In their first game of the competition the Falconets destroyed Niger Republic 7-0.

The win saw the Falconets progress into the last four of the competition.

A brace each from Amina Bello and Flourish Sabastine and solitary strikes from Esther Onyenezide and Opeyemi Ajakaye secured the comfortable win.

Played inside the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Bello opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Sabastine made it 2-0 just a minute later.

In the 30th minute Onyenezide got the third goal after converting from the penalty spot while. Rulli added the fourth on 59 minutes.

Goals from Ajakaye and Sabastine on 61 and 76 minutes respectively completed he rout.

The Falconets will take on fellow semi-finalists Burkina Faso on Sunday, May 28 in their final group game.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…