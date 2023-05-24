Flying Eagles Can Conquer Italy If..

Former Golden Eaglets coach, John Obuh has revealed that the Flying Eagles can overcome Italy if they play as a unit at the ongoing 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza.

Nigeria defeated debutant Dominican Republic 2-1 in their first match at the age-grade tournament and go into Wednesday’s clash with Italy knowing victory will see them through to the round of 16 in Argentina.

Italy on their part saw off heavyweights Brazil 3-2 to top the Group D standing and a win for either side will confirm their supremacy in the lot.

Speaking with Completesports.com ahead of tonight’s game against Italy, Obuh stated that the Nigerian team has what it takes to defeat Italy.

He noted that the Flying Eagles must play as a unit and utilise every goal scoring chances that comes their way.

“I expect a close game between the Flying Eagles and Italy because both teams will want to avoid defeat.

“However, Nigeria must ensure they keep it tight at the back…