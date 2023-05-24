Flying Eagles Must Neutralise Italy’s

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has warned the Flying Eagles to put a strong check on Italy’s midfield if they are to overcome them in today’s 2023 U-20 World Cup clash.

Recall that Nigeria defeated Dominican Republic 2-1 in their opening game on Sunday. While Italy edged Brazil 3-2 thanks to their active and possessive midfield play.

With Nigeria set to face Italy today, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Completesports.com that the Flying Eagles must do everything to choke the midfield in order to prevent Italy from having free-flow football.

“The game against Italy will definitely be a tough battle for the Flying Eagles considering how the Italians dispatched Brazil in their opening game.

“The midfield remains Italy’s greatest weapon and hope Ladan Bosso will fashion a way on how to deny them from having full possession of the ball.”

“I am optimistic the Flying Eagles will overcome Italy.”

