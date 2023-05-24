Flying Eagles’ Ratings Vs Italy In Mendoza

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of Flying Eagles, player-by-player, in
their 2-0 win against the Gil Azzurrini of Italy- a 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group D game at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza
CHIJIOKE ANIAGBOSO 7/10
Fumbled a simple shot early on but recovered to make a vital save late in the first half. The goalkeeper set up Jude Sunday for the second goal.
DANIEL BAMEYI 7/10
Performed his task dutifully and supported the attack as well.
BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10
The centre-back was solid as ever. He put up a good performance in the game.
ABEL OGWUCHE 7/10
Proved a good partner again for the ever reliable Benjamin Frederick. Made a couple of vital blocks and clearance on the night.
SOLOMON AGBALAKA 6/10
Not really at his best especially in the first half. The left-back can do better in subsequent games.
DANIEL DAGA 8/10
The midfileder clearly showed his class once again. He was close to scoring from a header in the first half.
VICTOR ELETU…
Source: Complete Sports