Flying Eagles’ Ratings Vs Italy In Mendoza

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of Flying Eagles, player-by-player, in

their 2-0 win against the Gil Azzurrini of Italy- a 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group D game at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza

CHIJIOKE ANIAGBOSO 7/10

Fumbled a simple shot early on but recovered to make a vital save late in the first half. The goalkeeper set up Jude Sunday for the second goal.

DANIEL BAMEYI 7/10

Performed his task dutifully and supported the attack as well.

BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10

The centre-back was solid as ever. He put up a good performance in the game.

ABEL OGWUCHE 7/10

Proved a good partner again for the ever reliable Benjamin Frederick. Made a couple of vital blocks and clearance on the night.

SOLOMON AGBALAKA 6/10

Not really at his best especially in the first half. The left-back can do better in subsequent games.

DANIEL DAGA 8/10

The midfileder clearly showed his class once again. He was close to scoring from a header in the first half.

VICTOR ELETU…