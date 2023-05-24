German Legend Matthaus Buys Ghanaian Premier League Club

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has invested in Ghana Premier League club, Accra Lions FC.

The former Germany captain was announced as a co-owner of the club on Tuesday.

Matthaus bought the club alongside two other partners; Ghana forward Frank Acheampong and football agent Oliver König.

The trio were unveiled at a brief ceremony in Accra.

“Of course it’s a business model. Ghana has always had huge potential in terms of talent, and you can see that in the national team,” Matthaus said, as quoted by Bild.

“We want to bring young players to Europe in a serious way and already well-trained. That’s why we’re also investing in the training ground here.”

Accra Lions are in their second season since being promoted to the Ghanaian topflight and remain one of the most exciting sides in the country.

