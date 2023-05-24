I Like His Hunger – Ex-Napoli Forward Cavani Reveals Admiration For Osimhen

Napoli great Edison Cavani has revealed his admiration for Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen’s goals was instrumental to Napoli winning the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years this season.

The 24-year-old has scored 23 goals in 30 league appearances for the Partenopei this term.

Read Also: 2023 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Can Beat Italy — Eletu

Cavani, who scored 78 goals in 104 league appearances during his three-year stint with the Naples club also backed Osimhen to become one of the best strikers in the world.

“Osimhen? I really like his hunger, he’s incredible, he never gives up, and so in the end that’s what makes you a difference and makes you a competitive player,” Cavani was quoted by DAZN.

“He has everything to continue growing and become one of the best strikers in the world. The Scudetto was also won thanks to his hunger”.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…