Iheanacho, Ndidi Get Poor Ratings In Leicester’s Draw

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi got poor ratings in relegation threatened Leicester‘s 0-0 draw at Newcastle United on Monday night.

The rating was done by English media outfit Leicester Mercury.

Iheanacho and Ndidi were in the starting eleven for Leicester before going off in the 46th and 89th minutes respectively.

Following their unimpressive performances, both players were rated four out of 10.

Commenting on Iheanacho’s display, Leicester Mercury wrote: “He didn’t do anything of note, but it’s hard to criticise him for that. City’s first half was devoid of attacking threat, so he was rarely involved. When he tried to hold up the long balls, he was outnumbered.”

For Ndidi: “He looked lethargic in his press and he had very little composure on the ball during the few moments when City did have possession. He was well positioned to clear Wilson’s effort off the line in the first half though.”

Leicester’s Premier League fate is now out…