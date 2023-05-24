I’m Grateful To God I Didn’t Play Against Messi, Ronaldo

AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini has thanked God that he didn’t face Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Mess and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking about the best attackers he has faced, Maldini said (via Tutto Juve): “He [Maradona] and Ronaldo [Nazario], the Brazilian, are the strongest.

“I did not play against Messi, thank God. CR7 [Cristiano Ronaldo] is a great striker, but he has less magic than the other two.”

“I was fast and physically strong, but they [Maradona and Ronaldo] were even faster. Diego [Maradona] was also very nice. When they nominated him in the Hall of Fame, I was ashamed for having given him so many blows, and I apologised,” he said.

Maldina was widely considered as one of the best defenders in world football during his playing days.

The former Italian defender won over 25 trophies during his professional career.

