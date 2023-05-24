Inter Milan Capable Of Overcoming Man City –Guardiola

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola believes that Inter Milan are capable of defeating his team in the UEFA Champions League final which takes place on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

This is City’s third Champions League final in three seasons.

Guardiola told Gazzetta that he has been impressed by the body language of the Nerazurri.

“What they do and their body language is impressive,” Guardiola said

“After watching them, I called some friends of mine in Italy to ask what they think. They told me to be on alert because they are serious about it. I knew already, I had already understood by watching those few minutes and those situations.

“Of course Inter can beat us, they’ve already won this trophy three times and we’ve never done it, but we want to play better.”

Inter Milan have won the Champions League three times while Manchester City were runners up in 2020/21 and they were semi-finalists in the 2021/22 edition.

Copyright © 2022…