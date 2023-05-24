Italy Will Be Tough But Flying Eagles

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has insisted that he expect a tough clash between the Flying Eagles and Italy in the second group game in Wednesday’s 2023 U-20 World Cup.

Nigeria commenced their campaign on a winning note after overcoming Dominican Republic 2-1 on Sunday while Italy edged Brazil 3-2.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, he Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that he’s optimistic the Flying Eagles will triumph against their Italian counterpart.

“I expect a very difficult game against Italy going by the way they defeated Brazil. But then, Nigeria is not Brazil and I am optimistic the Flying Eagles will triumph over them

“No doubt, it won’t come easy but I want to believe Ladan Bosso would have watched their video clips and know how to overcome them.”

