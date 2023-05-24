OFFICIAL: Alba To Leave Barcelona After 11 Years

Barcelona have announced that left-back Jordi Alba will depart the club at the end of the season after 11 years.

The newly crowned LaLiga champions made the announcement in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

“FC Barcelona and Jordi Alba have reached an agreement to terminate the player’s contract with the club one year earlier than it was due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season,” the club stated.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barça family, and wishes him every fortune in the future. Barça will always be a home for you, Jordi.

“Jordi Alba, who has made the left side of the field his own in over a decade at Barça is leaving the club as the third captain of the senior team, bringing an end to a glittering career in which he has won 19 major trophies. In 458 appearances (at the time of writing) he…