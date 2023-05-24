Solomon Ojeagbase Bags Honorary PhD, Nkurumah Award

The Executive Director of Complete Communications Limited (CCL) cum Manager Online Division of Nigeria’s foremost multimedia organisation, Solomon Ojeagbase, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Public Administration by Geofidel Institute of Leadership and Management and Stratford University London, United Kingdom.

In a colourful ceremony staged at the African Institute of Public Administration, Accra, Ghana on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Dr. Ojeagbase and other award recipients were duly honoured. Other awards were also given out and important inductions were carried out.

Geofidel Institute of Leadership and Management and Stratford University considered Ojeagbase’s impressive milestones reached so far in entrepreneurship. This was highlighted in his citation for the conferment of the Honorary Doctorate Degree.