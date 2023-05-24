United To Launch £55m Bid For Chelsea Star

Manchester United are launching a £55million swoop for Chelsea forward Mason Mount, Daily Mail reports.

Mount is a primary target for Erik ten Hag heading into the summer transfer window and the United boss wants a deal wrapped up quickly.

The England international is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge with his future under increasing uncertainty.



According to sources at Old Trafford, talks over a move for the 24-year-old are set to commence.

United want to pay in the region of £55m for Mount, a price that falls way below Chelsea’s £85m valuation.

The Red Devils may be prepared to increase their initial valuation of Mount given Ten Hag’s determination to add the attacker to his ranks next season.

But the intention from United to sign Mount this summer is clear, with the Blues academy graduate’s future set to become one of the sagas of the close season.

In addition to United, Arsenal are also interested in Mount as Mikel Arteta looks to build…