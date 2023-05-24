Why Neymar Must Leave PSG

Arsenal legend, Emmanuel Petit has advised Neymar to follow in Lionel Messi’s footsteps and leave PSG this summer.

Neymar has been heavily linked with a departure from PSG this summer transfer window.

The Brazilian international was ruled out for the remainder of the season in March after he picked an ankle injury, which required surgery.

The former Barcelona star scored 18 goals and registered 17 assists in 29 appearances for PSG before suffering the season-ending injury.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, Petit said: “It has been two years since he’s had it all.

“Neymar, go away! Do like Messi! For the good of both parties, the story must end!”

Messi looks set to leave PSG on a free transfer in the summer when his current contract expires.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.