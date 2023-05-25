1xBet Promo Code Pakistan 2023: Enter bonus code 1XCOMPLETESPORTS

Make use of 1xBet’s best-in-class sports, casino and e-sports products when you sign up and register using our official promo code 1XCOMPLETESPORTS.

JOIN NOW

What is the 1xBet Pakistan promo code today?

The 1xBet promo code is 1XCOMPLETESPORTS. To receive your exclusive 130% welcome bonus up 26,000 PKR, all you need to do is enter your promo code in the registration field. To ensure you have no issues doing this, we’ve provided you with the most concise promo code guide possible.

JOIN NOW

How does the 1xBet promo code work?

New customers who enter the promo code will receive an extra 30% bonus on top of the standard welcome offer. So instead of a 100% deposit bonus, you’ll receive a 130% bonus up to 26,000 PKR. The fastest way to sign up and claim your bonus is through 1xBet’s “one-click” registration form. All you need to do is enter your promo code and click register, and you’re done. From there a username and password will automatically be created, which…