2023 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles A Difficult Opponent

Italy midfileder, Matteo Prati has warned his teammates they must be at their best against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in Wednesday’s (today) Group D encounter at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Gil Azzurrini will keep a date with the Flying Eagles at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza.

“They come from a victory and they will be full confidence,” Prati, who plays for Italian club, SPAL told the country’s Football Federation official website.

“We will have to oppose the same test we had with Brazil made up of concentration, intensity and the strength of this group”

Both countries started their campaign in Argentina with victories.

Nigeria defeated Dominican Republic 2-1, while Italy claimed a 3-2 victory against Brazil.

