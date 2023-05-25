2023 U-20 W/Cup: Italy Boss Nunziata Anticipates Tough Duel Against Flying Eagles

Italy head coach, Carmine Nunziata admitted it won’t be an easy task coming up against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Gil Azzurrini and Flying Eagles will clash in a Group D encounter at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza on Wednesday (today).

Nunziata is wary of the speed and physicality of the Flying Eagles.

” A strong team , difficult to face because they have extremely physical players, endowed with great speed. It won’t be easy, an important match to continue our journey in this World Cup,”Nunziata was quoted by the country’s FA website.

Both countries started their campaign in Argentina with victories.

Nigeria defeated Dominican Republic 2-1, while Italy claimed a 3-2 victory against Brazil.

