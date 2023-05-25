2023 U-20 W/Cup: ‘Make Africa Proud‘ —CAF Charges Flying Eagles Ahead Italy Game

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has charged the Flying Eagles of Nigeria to do the continent proud, when they take on Italy in their second Group D at the U-20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The Flying Eagles will hope to record their second win of the tournament when they face the Italian.

In their group opener against debutant Dominican Republic, the Nigerian team came from a goal down to win 2-1.

On their part, Italy overcame five-time winners of the U-20 World Cup Brazil 3-2.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, CAF urged the Ladan Bosso-led side to continue to soar.

“CONTINUE SOARING EAGLES! 🦅,” the football body wrote on Twitter.

“Best of luck to Nigeria in their second #U20WC game tonight! 🙌.

“Make Africa proud! 💪“

This would be the second time ever Nigeria and Italy would meet that the U-20 World Cup.

In their first meeting at the 1987 edition in Chile, Italy triumphed 2-0.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…