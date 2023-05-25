2023 U-20 W/Cup: Why We Lost To Flying Eagles

Italy head coach Carmine Nunziata has admitted that his side couldn’t cope with

the physicality of Flying Eagles in their Group D clash at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The Gil Azzurrini fell to a 2-0 defeat in the encounter played at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza.

Salim Fago gave Nigeria the lead on 61 minutes after he was set up by delightful Tochukwu Nnadi’s cross.

Winger Jude Sunday then ran to goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso long ball to score the second deep into stoppage time.

“It was a difficult match especially on a physical level,” admits Nunziata told Italian Football Federation official website.

” Nigeria was going twice as fast as us. We had the occasion of the crossbar and we could have made better use of the spaces.

“Instead we made a lot of mistakes on a technical level and in the end it’s normal to get into trouble as the minutes…