Akinsanmiro Gets Congratulatory Message From Remo Stars

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Remo Stars, have saluted their academy product Ebenezer Akinsanmiro who won the Coppa Italia with Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

Inter retained the Italian Cup after securing a 2-1 comeback win against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

However, Akinsanmiro not feature in the final as he was an unused substitute.

Nicolas Gonzalez gave Fiorentina the lead in the third minute before Lautaro Martinez equalised for Inter on 29 minutes.

The Argentine 2022 World Cup winner then netted the winning goal on 37 minutes.

Reacting to the Italian Cup win, Remo wrote on Twitter:“Congratulations, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro on your first cup triumph with Inter Milan.

“Our academy star boy has picked up the Coppa Italia medal 🥇 five months after making his move to Italy.

“Proud of you 👍.”

Akinsanmiro started playing professionally for Remo Stars in 2020 as an attacking midfielder.

The 18-year-old was part of the Remo side…