Bosso Reflects On Flying Eagles’ Win Over Italy, Thanks Critics

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso has reacted to his side’s victory against Italy on Wednesday night.

The West Africans defeated the Gil Azzurrini 2-0 in their second Group D game at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Bosso’s side sealed a place in the Round of 16 following the win.

Salim Fago and Jude Sunday scored both goals for the Flying Eagles.

“You have seen it, it’s a good thing that we have orientated our boys on how to get the Italians, and we stuck to our tactics,” Bosso said after the game.

Read Also: 2023 U-20 W/Cup: Brazil Thrash Dominican Republic 6-0 To Get Campaign Back On Track

After the first half, we tried to reinforce the team so that if we could not score, we shouldn’t be able to concede [goals], and eventually, it went for us.

“So that is a good thing that the boys are working according to the tactics, and the praise goes to Almighty Allah that we have gotten the victories.”

Bosso, who first led the Flying Eagles to the 2007 World Cup in…